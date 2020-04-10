Emotional boost for Hyderabad cops as commissioner extends birthday, marriage anniversary wishes via video conference

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 10 (ANI): Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar held an interactive session with 4,000 police personnel through video conferencing, wherein he extended birthday and anniversary wishes to some officers.

Kumar spoke to the police personnel for two hours on Thursday. He asked and gave suggestions about their physical, mental and emotional health.

The police commissioner celebrated the birthday of two constables of Charminar Police Station and marriage anniversary of a constable of Santosh Nagar Police Station. The entire 4,000 police officers attending the video conference clapped and encouraged those who are celebrating their special days.

Perhaps, such an initiative was taken for the first time in the history of Hyderabad Police. The police officers were highly touched with such an initiative from the Police Commissioner.

Amid the nationwide lockdown, the Hyderabad Police are performing tough tasks in these testing times. Kumar's gesture was a morale booster for the police officers.

The police commissioner is also known for his noble gesture. He makes it a point to personally meet at least 50 constables on road between 12:30 am to 1 am every night and distribute food items to the hardworking cops and their families. (ANI)

