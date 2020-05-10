Employee of Ministry of Power tests positive for COVID-19

New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): An employee in the Ministry of Power, whose office is in Shramshakti Bhawan here has tested positive for COVID-19.

As per the protocol, the building will remain sealed and everyone is advised to work from home till further notice.

According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 6,542 corona cases have been reported in Delhi with 73 deaths while the country has recorded 62,939 cases including 19,358 cured and 2,109 deaths so far. (ANI)

