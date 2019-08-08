Employees in J-K govt, police to get same perks as their counterparts in other UTs: Modi

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced that government employees in Jammu and Kashmir and Jammu-Kashmir Police will get the same perks and privileges as that of their counterparts in other Union Territories.

"Under the new system, it will be a priority for the central government that employees of Jammu-Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Police get the same perks and privileges as that of employees and police personnel in other Union territories," he said during his address to the nation.

"The employees in the Union Territory get several perks and privileges such as LTC, House Rent Allowance, education Allowance for children, health scheme...most of which are not available to the employees in Jammu Kashmir. These perks and privileges will be reviewed and soon be made available to the Jammu Kashmir employees and Jammu Kashmir police," he added.

The Prime Minister also assured that the work to fill up the vacant central and state seats in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Work will begin soon to fill up the vacant central and state posts in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. This will open up new employment opportunities for the local youth. Public Sector Units and companies from the private sector will be encouraged to provide employment opportunities," he said.

"Apart from this, the recruitment rally will be organised by military and paramilitary forces for the local youth. The government will also expand the Prime Minister Scholarship Scheme so that more and more students can benefit from it," the Prime Minister added. (ANI)

