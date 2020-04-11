Employees of SMEs, offices with minimum staff will have to stay in offices during lock-in situation: ML Khattar

Chandigarh [India], April 11 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said that all the staff members of SMEs and offices with minimum staff will have to stay in offices and factories during lock-in situation in the country.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi used word 'Lock-in' instead of lockdown which means all SMEs and small industries which are operating with minimum staff will maintain social distancing and will stay in offices," Khattar said.

"They will have to make arrangements for their food and essentials inside the office premises," he added.

He said those enterprises have the planning of social distancing will have the permission to run the business.

"I urge traders and factory owners to plan accordingly," he said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Chief Ministers of all the states through video-conferencing. (ANI)

