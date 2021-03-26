Employment is a right, BJP-led government has failed to give it: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that the epidemic of "unemployment" was not a result of conditions created by coronavirus but "anti-people" experiments of the Modi government.

He said employment was a right and the government has failed to provide it.

"The unemployment epidemic is the result of anti-people experiments of the Modi government, not of coronavirus. Employment is a right. The government has failed to provide it," he said.

Gandhi has been slamming the economic policies of the BJP-led government and had said earlier this week that it has increased unemployment and poverty and people were reeling under price rise. (ANI)