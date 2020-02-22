Empty exchequer challenge for state govt ahead of budget: JMM

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Feb 22 (ANI): Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) general secretary Vinod Kumar Pandey on Saturday said that the state's empty exchequer is a major challenge before the government as it prepares to present its first full-fledged budget later this month.

Speaking to ANI, Pandey said, "The present scenario has caused a lot of difficulties, but we have taken it as a challenge. We will get over this. The budget will be beneficial for all. Employment, the welfare of all sectors and everything will be considered in the upcoming budget."

The state's budget session is going to commence from February 28. Jharkhand's coalition government will present its first full-fledged budget for the fiscal year 2020-2021.

Jharkhand's budget session will last till March 28. During the month-long session, the House will be functional for 18 days.

On the other hand, BJP accused the government of doing blame politics.

State BJP spokesperson Pratyul Shah Deo said, "The government has come up with lots of lame excuses. In fact, they promised many things in the manifesto which seems next to impossible. This is why they have found an escape in the form of the empty exchequer and financial crisis."

"The government must focus towards fulfilling the promises," he added. (ANI)

