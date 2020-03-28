Encephalitis case reported in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Mar 28 (ANI): One Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) case reported in a three and a half-year-old boy at Sri Krishna Medical College & Hospital (SKMCH) on Friday.

Earlier in July 2019, AES had claimed 142 lives in Muzaffarpur district.

As per official data, 121 deaths were reported at the government-run SKMCH, which handled the largest number of patients in the district, while 21 deaths were confirmed at the Kejriwal Hospital.

AES is a viral disease that causes flu-like symptoms such as high fever, vomiting and in extreme cases, brain dysfunction, seizure, and inflammation of the heart and kidney. (ANI)