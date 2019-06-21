Encephalitis: Death toll in Muzaffarpur reaches 121

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], June 20 (ANI): The death toll due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) touched 121 in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Thursday.

As per the data, a total of 101 deaths were reported at government-run Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital while 20 children died at Kejriwal hospital in the district due to the vector-borne disease today.

Following the public outcry over lack of facilities in the government-run Shri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH), the hospital management has converted a prisoners' ward into an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) to accommodate the rising number of encephalitis patients.

The decision came after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar passed instructions to convert the prisoners' ward into ICU for children to meet the acute crisis of beds.

Meanwhile, the State Health Society on Tuesday ordered delegation of more doctors from Darbhanga, Supaul, Madhubani, Samastipur and Sitamarhi districts to Muzaffarpur.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had earlier visited SKMCH to take stock of the situation. He had also announced an ex gratia compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the children who died due to AES.

He had also given directions to the health department, district administration and doctors to take necessary measures for the containment of the disease.

Earlier Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had visited the state to take stock of the situation and review measures taken in the wake of the outbreak.

The AES is a viral disease that causes flu-like symptoms such as high fever, vomiting and in extreme cases, brain dysfunction, seizure and inflammation of heart and kidney. (ANI)

