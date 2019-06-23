Family members mourn on the loss of their child due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) at a hospital in Muzaffarpur. (ANI Photo)
Encephalitis death toll mounts to 129 in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

ANI | Updated: Jun 23, 2019 08:26 IST

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Jun 23 (ANI): With one more death at government-run Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) in the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday, the death toll due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) mounted to 129 in Muzaffarpur district.
As per official data, the death toll in SKMCH has touched 109 while 20 children died at Kejriwal hospital in the district due to the vector-borne disease.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the children who died due to the AES.
He had also given directions to the health department, district administration and doctors to take necessary measures for the containment of the disease.
The AES is a viral disease that causes flu-like symptoms such as high fever, vomiting and in extreme cases, brain dysfunction, seizure, and inflammation of heart and kidney. (ANI)

