Encephalitis death toll reaches 120 in Assam: State health minister

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 29 (ANI): The death toll due to encephalitis in Assam has reached 120 this year, Minister of State for Health Pijush Hazarika said on Monday.

"Japanese Encephalitis has caused the death of 120 children till date in Assam," Hazarika told ANI here.

Treatment for people affected by the disease has been made free at all government hospitals in the state, the minister said.

"The treatment for any person who is detected with Japanese Encephalitis has been made free by the government. Persons who are getting treated at private hospitals will be given Rs 1 lakh by the Assam government," Hazarika said.

On the steps taken by the government to provide help to people in the far-flung villages, he said, "Our doctors and paramedical staff are touring all villages and testing people who have fever or any other symptoms related to Japanese Encephalitis."

As per the data of the Assam health department, 92 people died in 2016, 87 in 2017 and 94 in 2018 due to the disease in the state. (ANI)

