Encephalitis outbreak: Sharad Yadav blames Nitish govt over failure of arrangements

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Jun 20 (ANI): Loktantrik Janata Dal chief Sharad Yadav, who visited the SKMCH hospital in Muzaffarpur on Thursday blamed the Nitish Kumar-led state government for the rising cases of encephalitis in the district.

"Doctors are doing well. We are so incapable to find out the reason behind this outbreak. Proper arrangements have not been put in place. It is a failure of arrangements. I believe if promises made earlier would have been fulfilled then we would not be facing this issue," Yadav told reporters outside the hospital.

The death toll due to the encephalitis touched 117 on Thursday morning in Muzaffarpur district.

As per the official data, a total of 98 deaths were reported at government-run Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) while 19 children died at Kejriwal hospital in the district due to the vector-borne disease till 8 am today.

The AES is a viral disease that causes flu-like symptoms such as high fever, vomiting and in extreme cases, can lead to coma, brain dysfunction, seizure and inflammation of heart and kidney. (ANI)

