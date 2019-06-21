Encephalitis toll reaches 124 in Bihar

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], June 21 (ANI): The toll due to acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) touched 124 in Muzaffarpur district on Friday.

As per the data, a total of 104 deaths were reported at the government-run Shri Krishna Medical College and Hospital while 20 children died at Kejriwal Hospital in the district due to the vector-borne disease till today.

Following the public outcry over the lack of facilities in the government-run Shri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH), the hospital management had converted a prisoners' ward into an intensive care unit (ICU) to accommodate the rising number of encephalitis patients.

The decision came after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar passed instructions to convert the prisoners' ward into the ICU to treat the children.

The State Health Society on Tuesday had ordered delegation of more doctors from Darbhanga, Supaul, Madhubani, Samastipur and Sitamarhi districts to Muzaffarpur.

Chief Minister had also earlier visited SKMCH to take stock of the situation. He has also announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the children who died due to the AES.

He had also given directions to the health department, district administration and doctors to take necessary measures for the containment of the disease.

Earlier, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had visited the state to take stock of the situation and review measures taken in the wake of the outbreak.

The AES is a viral disease that causes flu-like symptoms such as high fever, vomiting and in extreme cases, brain dysfunction, seizure, and inflammation of heart and kidney. (ANI)

