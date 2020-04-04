Encounter begins between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Kulgam

Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Apr 4 (ANI): An encounter broke out between a team of police, security forces and a group of terrorists in Hardmand Guri, Manzgam in the Kulgam district on Saturday.

According to a tweet by the official handle of the Jammu and Kashmir Police the "same group of terrorists trapped who killed three civilians recently."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

