Encounter begins between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Kulgam

ANI | Updated: Apr 04, 2020 07:49 IST

Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Apr 4 (ANI): An encounter broke out between a team of police, security forces and a group of terrorists in Hardmand Guri, Manzgam in the Kulgam district on Saturday.
According to a tweet by the official handle of the Jammu and Kashmir Police the "same group of terrorists trapped who killed three civilians recently."
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

