Awantipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 20 (ANI): An encounter started in the Pampore area of Awantipora in wee hours of Friday, Jammu and Kashmir Police said.



"#Encounter has started at Khrew, #Pampore area of #Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

On August 13, two days before the Independence Day, a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was killed during an encounter in Kulgam. (ANI)