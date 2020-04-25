Representative image
Encounter begins in J-K's Pulwama

ANI | Updated: Apr 25, 2020 05:22 IST

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 25 (ANI): An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces at Goripora area of Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.
More details are awaited.
Earlier this week, four terrorists were killed in an operation in South Kashmir's Shopian district. (ANI)

