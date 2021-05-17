Encounter begins in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 17 (ANI): An encounter started at Khanmoh area of Srinagar, said Kashmir Zone Police on Monday.



"#Encounter has started at Khanmoh area of #Srinagar. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

Earlier on Sunday, an improvised explosive device (IED) was detected and neutralised between Sugan and Turkhwangam by alert security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

He said the security establishment already had input regarding the planting of IED in the Turkawangam area of Shopian district. (ANI)

