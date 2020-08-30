Encounter between security forces, terrorists in Srinagar, after joint naka of police, CRPF fired at

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Terrorists opened fire at a joint naka of police and CRPF at Pantha Chowk, Srinagar, according to the Kashmir Zone Police on Saturday.

Following this joint parties of the police and CRPF cordoned off the area and began a search operation.

During the search, terrorists again opened fire upon the search parties, leading to an encounter, according to the police.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)