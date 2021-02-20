Encounter between security forces, terrorists underway in J-K's Budgam

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 19 (ANI): An encounter broke out between the security forces and terrorists in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Friday.



"Encounter has started at Beerwah area of Budgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police (KZP) tweeted.

Earlier on late Thursday night, another encounter started at Badigam area of Shopian.

"Encounter has started at Badigam area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," the KZP said in a tweet. (ANI)

