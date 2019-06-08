Anantnag (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], June 8 (ANI): An exchange of fire is underway between terrorists and the security forces in Verinag in Anantnag district.
Yesterday, four suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists were killed in an encounter in Panjran's Litter area in Pulwama which erupted after the security forces launched a cordon and search operation following which the terrorists who were hiding in the area, started firing on the forces.
Further, details are awaited (ANI)
Encounter between terrorists, security forces underway in J&K's Anantnag
ANI | Updated: Jun 08, 2019 07:44 IST
