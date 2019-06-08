Encounter between terrorists, security forces underway in J&K's Anantnag

Anantnag (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], June 8 (ANI): An exchange of fire is underway between terrorists and the security forces in Verinag in Anantnag district.

Yesterday, four suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists were killed in an encounter in Panjran's Litter area in Pulwama which erupted after the security forces launched a cordon and search operation following which the terrorists who were hiding in the area, started firing on the forces.

Further, details are awaited (ANI)