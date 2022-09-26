Encounter breaks out at Batpora area of Kulgam: Kashmir Police

Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 26 (ANI): An encounter broke out in the Batpora area of Kulgam on Monday. The Police along with the security forces are carrying out the operation in the region, said the police.

The Kashmir Zone Police informed, "Encounter begins at Batpora area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are carrying out the operation".

Further details are awaited.

Earlier in the day, an infiltration bid was foiled along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kupwara district of north Kashmir as security forces killed two terrorists and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition, said police.

According to police, the terrorists were trying to infiltrate the LoC near Tekri Nar area of Machil sector in Kupwara.

"Based on intelligence input of likely infiltration in Machil Sector of Kupwara district, troops were put on high alert and joint ambushes of Police and Army were laid. Today, on September 25, 2022, two armed infiltrators were observed approaching the LoC near Tekri Nar taking advantage of bad weather. Both the infiltrators were challenged and engaged in a fierce firefight. In the ensuing firefight, both the terrorists were eliminated," the statement reads.

The Police said that the identification of the killed terrorists is yet to be ascertained.

The security forces also recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition including two AK-47 rifles, six AK magazines, 53 AK-rounds, four hand grenades, two Pistols, two Pistol Magazines and 35 Pistol Rounds.



"Pakistani currency three notes of Rs 1000, two notes of Rs 500 and seven notes of Rs 50 were recovered from the possession of the killed terrorists," the police added.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation is in progress.

Back in August, the Indian Army foiled an infiltration attempt by Pakistani terrorists in forwarding areas of the Uri sector and killed three terrorists.

The Indian Army recovered the terrorists' bodies after a search of the area along with a large quantity of war-like stores including two AK rifles, one Chinese M-16 rifle and other ammunition.

It is the fourth infiltration bid foiled by the Army in the last three days at the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to PRO (Defence) Srinagar, the operation was launched based on specific intelligence from Army Intelligence agencies.

"Consequently, on 24th Aug afternoon, multiple ambushes were laid to trap the infiltrators. Intensive electronic surveillance of the suspected area led to the detection of the attempt at 0700h on 25th Aug. Terrorists were hoping to use the cover of thick undergrowth, foliage and continuous rain and low clouds to infiltrate," said Defence PRO.

The Indian Army's successful operation has not only led to the elimination of three Pakistani terrorists but also has resulted in thwarting Pakistan's nefarious designs and intent to disrupt peace, prosperity and normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir.

Use of electronic surveillance and intelligence-based operations continue to be the mainstay of IA ops against Pakistan-sponsored terror in Jammu and Kashmir, it added. (ANI)

