Representative image
Representative image

Encounter breaks out between Naxals and security forces in Dantewada

ANI | Updated: Jul 28, 2019 15:06 IST

Dantewada (Chhatisgarh) [India], July 28 (ANI): An encounter broke out between Naxals and District Reserve Guard (DRG) forces in Marjum village here on Sunday morning, said police.
The Naxals fled from the spot after the exchange of fire.
According to Superintendent of Police (Dantewada), Abhishek Pallav, the encounter took place at 10.15 am between DRG and Naxals.
Around 30-40 Naxals had assembled at the spot for Naxal Shahid Diwas, the police said.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 16:04 IST

Priyanka lauds Chitrakoot Administration for supporting 'Vriksha...

Chitrakoot (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 28 (ANI): Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday lauded the Chitrakoot administration for aiding Bhaiyaram Yadav in his efforts taken to boost afforestation.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 16:03 IST

BJP leader denies involvement in e-tendering scam

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 28 (ANI): Former Madhya Pradesh water resource minister Narottam Mishra on Sunday denied involvement in the multi-crore e-tendering scam.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 16:00 IST

BJP Parliamentary Party meeting on July 30

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): The BJP's parliamentary party meeting is scheduled to be held on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 15:50 IST

Our priority is to defend Article 35A, Article 370: Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 28 (ANI): Former Chief Minister and People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said that the priority of her party is to defend the identity of Kashmir and the legitimacy of Article 35A and Article 370 of the Constitution.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 15:48 IST

Damoh: Crocodile enters residential area due to heavy rain, rescued

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 28 (ANI): The forest department on Sunday rescued a crocodile that was seen in a residential area here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 15:44 IST

Chinese experts share acupuncture tips with Indian counterparts

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], July 28 (ANI): DN Kotnis Health and Education Centre (DNKHEC) here is organising a first of its kind 10-day international acupuncture training programme in association with the World Federation of Acupuncture and Moxibustion Societies of China here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 15:41 IST

62 lakh PwDs registered through 'Accessible Elections' during...

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday said that a total of 62,63,701 Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) were registered through 'Accessible Elections', an initiative taken by the poll conducting body to ensure the participation of PwDs.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 15:40 IST

WB: Body of BJP worker fished out canal in Hoogly

Hooghly (West Bengal) [India], July 28 (ANI): The body of BJP party worker Kashinath Ghosh was recovered from a canal here on Sunday, said police.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 15:37 IST

Haryana: SPO shot at in Gurugram, accused arrested

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 28 (ANI): A special police officer (SPO) was allegedly shot at by unidentified persons in Atul Kataria Chowk area here on Saturday night.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 15:23 IST

BJP never indulges in politics of pressure, Pawar must...

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], July 28 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday dismissed NCP chief Sharad Pawar's recent accusations of BJP luring rival party legislators, and asked the senior leader to instead introspect within his party.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 15:09 IST

Keep reading, keep sharing : PM on great response to NMA mobile...

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): In his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated the "great response" generated on the 'Narendra Modi Mobile App where people shared details of the books they read.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 15:08 IST

Bihar floods: Train services temporarily suspended between...

Darbhanga (Bihar) [India], July 28 (ANI): Train services between Samastipur-Darbhanga in Bihar has been temporarily suspended due to rising water levels on the railway tracks.

Read More
iocl