Encounter breaks out between Naxals and security forces in Dantewada

Dantewada (Chhatisgarh) [India], July 28 (ANI): An encounter broke out between Naxals and District Reserve Guard (DRG) forces in Marjum village here on Sunday morning, said police.

The Naxals fled from the spot after the exchange of fire.

According to Superintendent of Police (Dantewada), Abhishek Pallav, the encounter took place at 10.15 am between DRG and Naxals.

Around 30-40 Naxals had assembled at the spot for Naxal Shahid Diwas, the police said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

