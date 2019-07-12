Encounter breaks out between Naxals, police in Gadchiroli

Gadchiroli (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 (ANI): An exchange of fire took place between Naxals and Gadchiroli Police in a remote area in Etapalli tahsil in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Thursday.

The police retaliated after Naxals opened fire. They later fled the spot.

The police has recovered arms and other things belonging to the Naxals from the encounter site.

No casualties have been reported. (ANI)

