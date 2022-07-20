Encounter breaks out between Punjab cops, gangsters suspected in Sidhu Moose Wala's death near Amritsar

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], July 20 (ANI): An encounter has broken out between the Punjab Police officials and two unidentified assailants near Amritsar on Wednesday afternoon. The unidentified assailants are suspected to have shot popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

The Punjab Police Anti-Gangster Task Force had been tailing the two men -- unidentified gangsters -- when the encounter started at Bhakna village.

The area has been cordoned off and people told to stay indoors, the sources added.

On July 18, the Punjab and Haryana High Court denied anticipatory bail to Slain singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala's manager, Shaganpreet Singh (currently in Australia) in connection with the Youth Akali leader Vicky Middukhera's murder case.

The Bench of Justice Anoop Chitkara was of the opinion that the status report of the investigation conducted by the Punjab police establishes that the prosecution has collected sufficient evidence pointing out a prima facie case against Shagun Preet Singh.

On June 14, the Patiala House Court of Delhi allowed Punjab Police to arrest Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in connection with Singer Sidhu Moose Wala murder case and also allowed Punjab Police transit application. The Court also directed Punjab Police to ensure that the medical examination of accused Lawrence Bishnoi be conducted as per law/rules before leaving Delhi and also before his production before the concerned Court of CJM, Mansa, Punjab.

The Delhi court, while allowing Punjab Police applications, had earlier said, "The applicant Investigation Officer/SP Dharamveer Singh and the investigating agency were directed to take all the appropriate measures for safety and security of the accused Lawrence Bishnoi during transit till production of the accused Lawrence Bishnoi before the concerned Court at Mansa, Punjab."

According to the petition filed by Punjab Police in the city court that Lawrence Bishnoi is a key conspirator of singer Sidhu Moose Wala. Punjab Police further submitted that during the investigation of the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, the confession statements of the arrested accused were recorded wherein it was clearly pointed out that Lawrence Bishnoi had tasked the co-accused to carry out the "planned killing of Sidhu Moose Wala.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others. Notably, the singer had joined the Congress party last year in December ahead of the Assembly elections. (ANI)