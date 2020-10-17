Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in J-K's Anantnag

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 17 (ANI): An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Larnoo area of Anantnag district on Saturday.

"An encounter begins at Larnoo area of Anantnag. Police and security forces are carrying out the operation," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Further details are awaited.



On October 14, two terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in the Chakura area of the Shopian district.

On October 12, two terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed in an encounter in Rambagh area of Srinagar.

On October 10, two terrorists were neutralised and another one was arrested in an encounter at the Dadoora area of Pulwama. (ANI)



