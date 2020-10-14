Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in J-K's Shopian

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 14 (ANI): An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Chakura area of Shopian district on Wednesday.

"The encounter starts at Chakura area of Shopian district. Police and security forces on the job," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Further details are awaited.

On October 12, two terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed in an encounter in Rambagh area of Srinagar.

On October 10, two terrorists were neutralised and another one was arrested in an encounter at the Dadoora area of Pulwama. (ANI)