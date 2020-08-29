Encounter breaks out between security forces, Naxals in Jharkhand's Majhgaon

Majhgaon (Jharkhand) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): An encounter broke out between security forces and Naxals here in Majhgaon on Saturday, informed the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The encounter broke out at 6 am when troops of 209 CoBRA and Jharkhand Police were out for search and destroy operation (SADO) in Majhgaon.

The firing has been stopped and search is underway, the CRPF said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

