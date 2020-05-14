Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 14 (ANI): An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Yamrach area of Kulgam on Wednesday night.
A search operation launched by security forces is underway.
No casualties or injuries have been reported yet.
Further, details are awaited. (ANI)
Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists at J-K's Kulgam
ANI | Updated: May 14, 2020 09:06 IST
