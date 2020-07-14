Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Anantnag

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 13 (ANI): An encounter began between security forces and terrorists in the early hours of Monday at Srigufwara area of Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir.

Police and security forces are present at the spot. Further details shall follow, said Kashmir Zone Police.

On June 30 5 terrorists were neutralised by the security forces in Anantnag district on June 30. (ANI)