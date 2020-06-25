Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Awantipora

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 25 (ANI): An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces at Chewa Ular in Awantipora's Tral area, said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier today, two terrorists were neutralised in the encounter between security forces and terrorists in Sopore.

The encounter had started in Hardshiva area of Sopore earlier on Thursday. (ANI)

