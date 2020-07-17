Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Kulgam

Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 17 (ANI): An encounter began between security forces and terrorists at the Nagnad-Chimmer area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam on Friday morning.

Police and security forces are present at the spot. Further details shall follow, said Kashmir Zone Police.

On July 5, two terrorists were killed in an encounter at Arreh village in Kulgam. (ANI)

