Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 30 (ANI): An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists here in the Chimmer area of Kulgam on Wednesday.



According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, police and security forces are on the job.

On Tuesday night, two terrorists were eliminated in a joint operation launched by security forces in Malhoora Parimpora area of Srinagar district, said Army's Northern Command. (ANI)