Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Shopian

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 18 (ANI): An encounter began between security forces and terrorists at Amshipora area in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian in early hours of Saturday.



Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow, said Kashmir Zone Police.



Two unidentified terrorists were killed in the encounter with the security forces at the Nagnad-Chimmer area in Kulgam on Friday morning, police said. (ANI)

