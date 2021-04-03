Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Shopian

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 3 (ANI): An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in a forest area of Peer ki Gali area in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.



Last week, one security personnel had lost his life when a cordon and search operation was launched in Shopian and the terrorists started firing indiscriminately on the search party. Two terrorists were also eliminated in the operation.

Meanwhile, three terrorists involved in the attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anwar Khan's residence, in which one policeman died, were gunned down by the security forces in Pulwama this Friday. (ANI)

