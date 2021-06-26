Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Shopian

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 25 (ANI): An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Hanjipora area of Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.



In a tweet, the Kashmir Zone police said that police and security forces are engaged with the terrorists in the firing.



"#Encounter has started at Hanjipora area of #Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.





Further details are awaited.



Earlier on June 23, a terrorist affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) was killed in an encounter with the police in orchards of the Shirmal area of Shopian.



The terrorist identified as Sajad Ahmad Bhat was active since September 2020 and was involved in several terror crime cases, said the police in an official statement. (ANI)

