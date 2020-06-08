Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in J-K

Shopain (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 8 (ANI): An encounter took place between terrorists and security forces in Shopain district of South Kashmir on Sunday, Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

The encounter has started at Pinjora village of the district. No casualty has been reported yet.

"Encounter has started at Pinjora village of Shopain district of South kashmir Police and security forces are on the job," J-K Police said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

