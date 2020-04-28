Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 28 (ANI): An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces at Zainapor in Shopian district on Tuesday.
The joint operation is being conducted by Army's 55 RR, Shopian Police and CRPF.
No casualty has been reported so far.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in Shopian
ANI | Updated: Apr 28, 2020 18:38 IST
