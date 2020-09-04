Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 4 (ANI): An encounter began between terrorists and security forces in Yadipora Pattan area of Baramulla district on Friday.
"Encounter has started at Yedipora Pattan area of Baramulla. Police and security forces are on the job," Kashmir Zone Police said.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Encounter breaks out between terrorists, security forces in Baramulla's Yadipora Pattan
ANI | Updated: Sep 04, 2020 07:04 IST
