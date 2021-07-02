Encounter breaks out between terrorists, security forces in J-K's Pulwama

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 2 (ANI): An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Hanjin Rajpora area of Pulwama district on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

According to Kashmir Zone Police, security forces and Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel are engaged in the operation.



Further details awaited.

In a separate incident, a police personnel was injured in a terrorist attack in the Lazibal area of Anantnag district on Thursday. The terrorist fired pistol shots at a police party.

"At about 8:50 pm this evening, terrorists fired some pistol shots towards police party near Lazibal Anantnag. One cop received a minor injury," Anantnag police tweeted. (ANI)

