Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jun 11 (ANI): An exchange of fire is underway between terrorists and security forces in Awneera area of Shopian district. It began in the wee hours of Tuesday.
No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.
The area has been cordoned off.
More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)
Encounter breaks out between terrorists, security forces in J-K's Shopian
ANI | Updated: Jun 11, 2019 05:02 IST
