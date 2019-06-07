Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jun 6 (ANI): An encounter has broken out between terrorists and security forces in the Lassipora area of Pulwama.
The area has been cordoned off.
Two SPOs (Special Police Officers) have not reported back to the Lines in Pulwama. The matter is being investigated.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
Encounter breaks out between terrorists, security forces in Pulwama
ANI | Updated: Jun 06, 2019 23:25 IST
