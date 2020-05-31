Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 31 (ANI): An encounter has broken out between terrorists and security forces in Poshkreeri area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.
A joint team of police and security forces are carrying out the operation.
"Encounter has started at Poshkreeri area of Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted on Sunday.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Encounter breaks out in J-K's Anantnag
ANI | Updated: May 31, 2020 03:12 IST
