Encounter breaks out in J-K's Anantnag

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 16 (ANI): An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at Hangalgund in the Kokernag area of Anantnag district on Thursday, the police said.

"#Encounter has started at Hangalgund, #Kokernag area of #Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.



Earlier on Wednesday, an encounter broke out in the Kanjiular area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

