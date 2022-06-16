हिंदी खबर
Encounter breaks out in J-K's Anantnag

ANI | Updated: Jun 16, 2022 17:57 IST


Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 16 (ANI): An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at Hangalgund in the Kokernag area of Anantnag district on Thursday, the police said.
"#Encounter has started at Hangalgund, #Kokernag area of #Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Earlier on Wednesday, an encounter broke out in the Kanjiular area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian.
More details are awaited. (ANI)


