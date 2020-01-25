Encounter breaks out in J-K's Awantipora, operations underway

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 25 (ANI): An encounter broke out in Awantipora town of Pulwama district on Saturday, with Jammu and Kashmir police and security personnel involved in the operation.

Sharing details of the same, Jammu and Kashmir police tweeted, "Encounter has started at Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow."

More details are awaited.

Earlier on late Friday, terrorists lobbed a grenade in Noorbagh area of Srinagar, officials said. (ANI)

