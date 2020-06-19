Awantipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 18 (ANI): An encounter has started at the Meej Pampore area of Awantipora, Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Thursday, as per information provided by Kashmir Zone Police.
The police and security forces are on the job, said the Kashmir Zone Police.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Encounter breaks out in J-K's Awantipora
ANI | Updated: Jun 18, 2020 03:08 IST
