Encounter breaks out in J-K's Baramulla; one terrorist killed

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 30 (ANI): A terrorist has been killed in an encounter that broke out between security forces and unidentified terrorists in the Wanigam Bala area of Baramulla district on Saturday morning.



"#BaramullaEncounterUpdate: 01 #terrorist killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," tweeted the Kashmir Zone Police today.

Today morning, an encounter began at Wanigam Bala area of Baramulla district wherein Jammu and Kashmir Police and other security forces are on the job.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

