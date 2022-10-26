Encounter breaks out in J-K's Baramulla

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 26 (ANI): An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla on Wednesday.

The gunfight, which has been going on since around noon, broke out in the Wanseeran Taripora area of Baramulla in the Union Territory.

"#Encounter has started at Wanseeran Taripora area of #Baramulla. Police and security forces are on the job," the Kashmir Zone police tweeted.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier in the day, the police foiled a "major infiltration attempt" by a terrorist along the Line of Control in the Tangdhar Sector of Union Territory's Kupwara on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

In a joint operation launched on the basis of intelligence inputs about a likely attempt of smuggling war-like stores or narcotics in Tangdhar, the army personnel eliminated one suspected LeT terrorist while another one fleed to the area in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in the wake of darkness. (ANI)