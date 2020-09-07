Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 7 (ANI): An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at Kawoosa area of Budgam district on Monday.
"#Encounter has started at #Kawoosa area of #Budgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted
Last week, four Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror associates were arrested by security forces in Budgam. (ANI)
Encounter breaks out in J-K's Budgam
ANI | Updated: Sep 07, 2020 17:07 IST
