Encounter breaks out in J-K's Budgam

Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 10 (ANI): An encounter between terrorists and security forces broke out in Budgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, said police.

"Encounter has started at Waterhail area of Budgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

Further details are awaited.



Earlier on Sunday, a 'hybrid' terrorist of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has been arrested by the Indian Army's 34 RR unit in the Budgam area.

The accused arrested has been identified as Arshid Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Sangam Budgam.

The arrests were made by a joint team of Srinagar Police and 2RR at Lawaypura.

The officials also seized incriminating materials which include 5 pistols, 5 magazines, 50 rounds. Two hand grenades were also recovered from the terrorist. (ANI)

