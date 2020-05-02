Encounter breaks out in J-K's Handwara

Handwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 2 (ANI): An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Chanjmullah area of Handwara, Jammu and Kashmir, said Kashmir Zone Police on Saturday.

More details are awaited.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Police said that two unidentified terrorists were neutralised in the encounter which broke out between militants and security forces in Pulwama. (ANI)

