Encounter breaks out in J-K's Kulgam

Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 4 (ANI): An encounter broke out at the Arrah area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam on Saturday.

Police and security forces have been deployed and are known to be currently on the spot.

"An encounter has started at Arrah area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job," said the Kashmir Zone Police.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

